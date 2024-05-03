Tens of thousands of Igloo-branded youth water bottles are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.
According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, about 31,500 Igloo 12 Oz. Youth Sipper Bottles are impacted by the recall. The agency said the silicone covers on the sippers can detach while they're being used, posing a possible choking hazard for children.
Igloo has reported one incident of the silicone cover detaching but has not received any reports of injuries.
When reached by "Good Morning America," Igloo said the company "issued this [recall in March] before we had any incidents happen because we value our customers' safety."
According to the CPSC, the stainless steel bottles impacted by the recall were manufactured in China and sold in multiple colorways, including those with a blue body and green top, green body and blue top, pink body and purple top, or a purple body and pink top. The sipper bottles also feature the word "IGLOO" printed on the side.
They were sold for about $13 and $17 between April 2023 and March 2024 and were available both online at Igloocoolers.com and at Academy Sports + Outdoors and Rural King retailers.
Igloo is advising customers to take away any recalled bottles from children, stop using them and destroy the silicone spout by removing it and "cutting it into two separate pieces down the center" before placing it in the trash.
"This recall strictly concerns this specific product due to the sipper component on the lid," the company stated on its recall site.
Igloo is offering customers a refund and a replacement option for the recalled bottles. The company is asking customers to take and submit a photo of the cut silicone spout to customerservice@shop.igloocoolers.com in order to receive a refund of $15, which may be issued in the form of an online store credit, mailed gift card or replacement bottle.
Additional information on other refund options can be found on Igloo's website.