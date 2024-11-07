When mom of two Cait Bransgrove was struggling with her mental health, her husband and kids stepped in and started a daily dance party routine to help boost her spirits.
According to Bransgrove, each morning as she headed out for work, her family would gather and break into a fun boogie, jig or two-step, making sure each day started with a different dance.
Bransgrove shared an Instagram reel with a video montage of dance clips from different days, writing in the caption, "It's the small things in life."
In the video, Bransgrove states that the dance parties helped her and would bring the "biggest smile" to her face every time.
"Even though I'm happier than ever now, they all still do it," Bransgrove wrote in text overlaid in the video.