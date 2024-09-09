A father spent a year transforming his home into a "dream wedding venue" for his daughter.
Madison Proznick, 32, shared in an Instagram reel a video montage of her dad Bill Proznick mowing, drilling, spray painting, hanging lights and more as he worked diligently to get his Okanagan Valley home in Canada's British Columbia ready for his daughter's July 13 wedding.
"POV: you tell your Dad you want to get married in your childhood home and he spends the next year making it your dream wedding venue," Madison Proznick wrote in text overlaid on the video, adding in her caption that it "was truly a dream come true and would not have happened without all his hard work."
The 64-year-old father told "Good Morning America" it was an "honor" for him to work on the special project for his beloved daughter.
"When we built this house 20 years ago, my wife … Dena, she and I both hoped that one day there would be opportunities like this to have those life experiences in this home. And sure as heck, we were here for 20 years thus far and we've got the opportunity and we made it happen, believe it or not," the elder Proznick said.
The backyard transformation was no easy task and Bill Proznick said there was a lot to do, from removing a water feature and expanding a grassy area, to removing and adding plantings, installing lighting, and moving furniture.
But he said he also had plenty of help from family and friends and in the end, it was all worth it.
"We all came together to make her day special," he said. "It worked out perfectly."
Madison Proznick agreed, telling "GMA" it was "incredible" to see everything come together for her memorable backyard wedding on what she called "the best day of my life."
"For me, just being in the place that I grew up was, nothing could have topped that," she said.
"It was a 'Father of the Bride' experience," she added, likening the makeover to the classic 1991 romantic comedy. "Everyone was just blown away."
And although the wedding festivities have wrapped up, Bill Proznick said he's hoping to keep the fun going with his wife next year, too.
"We're thinking of throwing our 40th anniversary party here in the yard next year," he said.