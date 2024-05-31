For one New Jersey mom, it has been a whirlwind year.
Natasha S. Alford took a part-time sabbatical from her job as a journalist at TheGrio and went back to school for a master's degree. Aside from juggling work and life at home with her toddler son and fiance, she was finishing a memoir, "American Negra," which explores the intersectionality of race and culture as an Afro-Latina woman. Alford has also tried to stay on top of her physical health too, dealing with lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease.
"I didn't anticipate that all these things would be happening in the same year. But … I was doing the finishing touches for the book, doing TV [as a journalist], doing school [and] being a mom," Alford told "Good Morning America."
It all culminated Monday when Alford graduated from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs with a master's degree in public policy and a certificate in urban policy.
But what made commencement extra special for Alford was that her 3-year-old son Julian joined her on stage and gave his mom her master's hood – a moment caught on camera and which Alford shared on TikTok Wednesday in a now-viral post.
"That moment, when he hooded me on stage, was so emotional because I'd been carrying all that anxiety of like, 'Will I be able to get everything done? Will I cross this finish line?' And so in that moment, I was finally crossing the finish line," Alford said.
On sharing the video clip widely, Alford said she also wanted others to see that working moms are capable of more than others' stereotypes and preconceived notions.
"I wanted people to see that mothers and sons – we have a special relationship," Alford said. "But also mothers can be high achievers. They can have goals outside of the home, outside of motherhood and there's room for all of that."
The 37-year-old told "GMA" she was "completely overcome with gratitude" and also relieved walking at commencement, knowing that despite the odds, she had achieved her longtime goal of earning a master's in public policy, a degree she had put off over a decade ago for financial reasons.
"It was just perfect timing for me to pursue the policy degree [and I] actually finished writing the book at Princeton, so it made it that much more meaningful. And now I have this degree that really is about service to the nation and so I intend to do that with my work as a journalist and also just in the community in general," Alford said.
Princeton said in a statement to "GMA" that a hallmark of theirs was "its true sense of community."
"Where we embrace each and every person‘s constitutive roles and identities, parents included! Our students often make significant sacrifices to pursue their dreams, but they are never alone in their journey," said Amaney A. Jamal, Dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs and the Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Politics, and Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University.
"With unwavering support from our dedicated faculty, compassionate staff, and fellow students, we have created a close-knit network that stands together through every challenge and triumph," the statement continued.
Alford said she credits a lot of her accomplishments to her village, including her fiancé Vlad Tingue and her parents.
"All the people that love me kind of rallied around me and just reminded me that this is a short-term sacrifice and all you need to do sometimes is put one foot in front of the other," Alford said.
Alford said she hopes her son Julian can look back one day and be inspired and know that dreams can be achieved.
"For him, I hope he never forgets it," Alford said. "I hope that one day I'll be able to be at his hooding ceremony and watch him get hooded and just for him to remember that it's normal for us to go to school and to pursue our dreams and also to work hard and make sacrifices because that makes the victory that much more worth it when you cross the finish line."
The working mom also said she encourages other parents who might be considering going back to school or pursuing something new to go for it.
"Sometimes we're made to feel as women that when you have a child, your life is over. But in many ways my life began when I had my son, like he motivated me to reach my dreams," Alford said.
"I hope all the moms and all the parents, whether you're a father or whatever your situation is, you just know that it's possible," Alford added. "It's OK to still dream as a parent."