It was a call for the ages and one that quickly went viral.

Student broadcaster Aiden Lynch, a sophomore at Hamilton High School in Michigan, was announcing the play by play during Tuesday night's varsity boys basketball game between the Hamilton Hawkeyes and the Falcons of Grand Rapids' West Catholic High School when he made his final call -- an enthusiastic snow day announcement.

Hamilton High School The Hamilton High School boys varsity basketball team took on West Catholic High School in a home game in Hamilton, Mich., Feb. 22, 2023.

"And Lusk calls the snow day! Breaking news! Lusk just called a snow day right here at the student section. Oh my goodness! Oh I have never seen that before. Breaking news! Lusk called the snow day at Hamilton!" Lynch announced, referring to Dr. Bradford Lusk, the superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, who had just walked into the gymnasium to deliver the news.

"Woo! No school for me tomorrow!" Lynch added.