Larry Birkhead, father of Dannielynn Birkhead, shared a heartwarming update from Disney World, where the dad-daughter pair spent quality time enjoying the rides and attractions at the amusement park.

In the video shared to Birkhead’s Instagram, the father and daughter can be seen posing together in front of Christmas decorations and riding a car-themed attraction. Birkhead joked in the caption about his 17-year-old daughter’s driving capabilities.

"After a year of telling her to study for her driver’s test and then her just being too lazy and 'busy' while at the same time telling me that she 'doesn’t want to drive,' she decided to show me what she’s got at Disney World," the caption read.

Disney is the parent company of ABC.

"As you can see here, she needs a little help. Despite her claims of a 'riggedy' car, and not being able to find the brake, she said she’s 'ready.'"

In the video, the pair can be seen sitting side-by-side in an amusement car ride as Birkhead asks Dannielynn to "keep it steady," and finally exclaiming, "Oh my God, my insurance is going to go crazy!"

The video included still photos of the pair enjoying Disney amusement parks through the years, including a photo of Dannielynn as a young child bracing for impact on the Splash Mountain ride with her father.

"Dannielynn has turned into a daredevil since the shock on her face of going down her first time on Splash Mountain," the caption continued.

Dannielynn is the daughter of Birkhead and the late actress and model, Anna-Nicole Smith, who died in 2007 when Dannielynn was five months old.

"All jokes aside, we always have a great time at Disney," included Birkhead.