Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two toddlers!

The “This Is Us” actress shared a carousel of photos Sunday on Instagram featuring her family celebrating the first birthday of her son, Oscar Bennett, aka Ozzie.

In the first photo from the post, Ozzie, who turned 1 on Friday, can be seen posing adorably and wearing a birthday hat while sitting in a highchair.

“Turns out 1 is NOT the loneliest number when you have family like this to help you celebrate your birthday!” Moore wrote in the caption.

Another photo featured Ozzie’s birthday cake, made by “Top Chef: Just Desserts” alum Danielle Keene, which was approved by the birthday boy, the actress said.

“And surprise, surprise- Ozzie LOVED @danielle_keene’s delicious (and adorable) chocolate and vanilla cake,” she continued. “Happy Bday, Ozzie!!”

Other sweet images included photos of Ozzie and his big brother August, aka Gus, 2, and their dad, Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of the folk-rock band Dawes.

Moore also posted a sweet tribute on Instagram Friday to mark Ozzie's milestone by sharing a series of photos of the toddler.

“Our sweet Ozzie is 1. How?!!” she captioned the post. “I honestly can’t remember a moment before this beautiful beaming ball of pure love was in our lives. The days are long but the years are short is an adage that is proving SO relevant and real, as time oscillates between some strange hyper speed and slow motion.”

Teasing her son, Moore wrote of Ozzie, “The happiest, smiliest guy who NEVER complains except to let us know if his food isn’t available fast enough and who has total ‘you seem like your hands are full right now, I’ll just wait’ second kid energy.”

“I’m elated for all of the adventures and milestones ahead,” she added. “We love you to the moon, Oz. Squeezing these babies extra tight these days. 💓”

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018 before welcoming their first child Gus in Feb, 2021. The actress announced the arrival of their second child, Ozzie, in an Instagram post in October 2022.