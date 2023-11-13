Marlon Wayans is opening up about embracing his trans son Kai for who they are.

In an interview on "The Breakfast Club" radio show Friday, the "Air" actor said his eldest child, now 23, changed their name and pronouns, and at first, the changes were a challenge for him to accept.

"I talk about the transition, not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance," Wayans said. "And I think there's a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know I'm dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me."

Marlon Wayans poses at The Apollo Theater on November 11, 2023 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Wayans, who is currently on tour for his "Good Grief" special, said he is already planning another one of his upcoming comedy specials, tentatively titled "Skittles" or "Rainbow Child," to focus on Kai.

"They know I love them," the father of two said of Kai. "They see me trying. They're like, 'I'm happy.'"

The comedian and actor said he hopes to impart a strong sense of confidence and freedom to his children, including Kai and his younger son, Shawn, now 21.

Kai Wayans, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Howell Wayans attend the After Party of the World Premiere of Amazon Studio's AIR at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, March 27, 2023. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via AP

"I gotta respect their wishes, right, and as a parent, I just want my kids to be free," Wayans said. "I want them to be free in spirit, free in thought, free to be themselves. The more you know yourself, the more you can govern yourself, the more you live your truth, the happier your existence. So, if they can't get that in a household with their father and their mother, how the f--- do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence?"

He added, "I'm just so proud of them for being them."

Wayans regularly celebrates his children publicly. In May, the proud father posted a birthday tribute to Kai on Instagram.

"Happiest bday my baby… daddy loves you to the moon and back. I've always asked people to love me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what that really means," Wayans wrote in an Instagram caption next to a photo of him kissing Kai on the cheek.

"Be you! Your best you! You're the gift and I'm wrapping paper… love love love you for life. Excuse my ignorance, chalk it up to growth. Love you so much, thank you for making me a man. So proud," he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji at the end.