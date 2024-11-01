Move over, classic costumes!
Karen Gardner, a mom and grandmother from Indianapolis, took Halloween creativity to a whole new level by dressing up as grass—a costume that has the internet rolling with laughter.
In a now-viral TikTok video posted by her daughter on October 31 with the caption, "My mom wins Halloween," Gardner is fully decked out in green streamers, turning herself into her husband's favorite backyard feature.
Gardner explained her hilarious inspiration behind the costume in a phone call with "Good Morning America." "I just thought it would be an easy, simple costume, and my husband spends a lot of time in the yard," she shared. "The kids always give him a hard time about it, like he loves his lawn more than us."
"We have 10 grandkids and the oldest is six, and he'll be out doing yard work rather than spending time with the grandkids. So I kept telling the kids, 'I have a really great Halloween costume,' and they're like, 'What is it?' And I said, 'I'm going to surprise you.' So I showed up on Halloween, and it was easy."
In the video, Gardner cheerfully introduces herself: "Hi, I'm grass. I'd like my husband to pay attention to me and brag about me to the neighbors." The camera then pans to her husband, who is seen laughing and shaking his head in amusement.
Gardner's yard-loving husband is no stranger to being the family's favorite lawn enthusiast. "Earlier, I had sent a picture to the kids because he picks up our acorns in the front yard. We have a ton of trees, and he uses a shop vac to pick up his acorns," she added.
Her unexpected take on Halloween proves sometimes the simplest ideas make the biggest impact—and get the best reactions!