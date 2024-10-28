A mother and daughter recently went viral after a video of the mother's joyous reaction to her daughter passing the bar exam was posted online.
Ayale Williams, 26, shared the video on her Instagram page Oct. 23. In it, she and her mom Melrose Campbell, 67, are seen anxiously sitting in front of a laptop, waiting to find out the results of Williams' bar exam.
Williams' face lights up as soon as she sees the result. "I passed!" she screams.
Campbell responds by calmly asking Williams to bring the screen closer to her, so that she can also read the results clearly.
"You sure you pass it?" Campbell says at first, squinting at the screen.
"Ma!" Williams replies, laughing.
After a brief moment, having confirmed the results herself, Campbell also lets out screams of joy, as Williams laughs from her seat.
"Thank you Jesus! Thank you Jesus!" Campbell says repeatedly while hugging her daughter, who bursts into tears.
Williams told "Good Morning America" she recently graduated from North Carolina Central University School of Law, one of six HBCU law schools in the nation accredited by the American Bar Association.
"On Oct. 23, 2024 I passed the New York bar exam, becoming the first attorney in my family," she said.
She added that her mom is originally from Jamaica, but the mother and daughter now reside in New York together.
In the caption of her Instagram post last week, Williams repeated her mother's sentiments from the video.
"Thank you Jesus. Thank you for a praying mother. I'm officially a licensed attorney," she wrote.