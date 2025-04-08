Ms. Rachel is now a mom of two!
The YouTube star, singer and former preschool teacher, aka Rachel Accurso, shared the surprise arrival of the new addition to her family in an Instagram post Tuesday.
“We welcomed sweet baby Susannah into the world! 💕 We are so in love!” Accurso began the post's caption, alongside a photo of herself cuddling with Susannah.
Accurso went on to explain that she and her husband, Aron Accurso -- a composer, music director and her business partner -- welcomed their daughter via surrogacy.
“Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama,” Accurso's post continued. “I was unable to carry this pregnancy for medical reasons and we were blessed to have a surrogate who gave us the most precious gift possible.”
In an Instagram video post last year, Accurso revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage. She released a heartfelt song on social media entitled “Rainbow Baby,” a reference to the term used for a child who is born after a previous pregnancy loss.
“My rainbow baby is not a baby anymore but he’ll always be my rainbow baby 💗 So much love to anyone who understands,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.
The Accursos are also parents to a son, their “rainbow baby” whose speech delay first inspired Accurso to start her popular YouTube show “Songs for Littles.”
“We are now all family forever. We have immense gratitude and a deep bond. It’s been a truly beautiful experience. I’m in awe of [Susannah],” Accurso added, before thanking her husband at the end of her caption.
In addition to starring in her educational YouTube series, Accurso has a line of children's toys and is a children’s book author who released her first picture book, “Ms. Rachel and the Special Surprise," last September.