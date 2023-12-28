Pink is encouraging her son to stay true to himself.

The Grammy winner posted a video of her son Jameson Moon Hart on Instagram Wednesday as a tribute to mark his 7th birthday.

In the slow-motion clip, Jameson can be seen zooming down a slide on his stomach using a mat while making silly faces as he landed on what appeared to be a float.

"Happy 7th bday wild Child," Pink, 44, wrote over the video. "Stay weird."

The singer shares Jameson and a 12-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, with her husband Carey Hart.

Celebrating the milestone, Carey also posted pictures of Jameson on his Instagram account, including some throwback photos.

(L-R) Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

In the caption, he echoed a similar message to his wife, writing: "Can't believe you are growing up so fast, Jamo!!! You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird."

Last year, Pink wrote a heartfelt note to Jameson while celebrating his 6th birthday, expressing her admiration for her son.

"You are a miracle because you choose joy every single day," she said at the time. "You make every room brighter, every life you touch happier, truer. You are full body feelings."

"I thank my lucky stars every single day that I get to be around someone like you," she added. "This world needs what you have. Thank you for being you. I adore you."

During an interview with "Good Morning America" in 2022, Pink said she has a "very codependent" relationship with her two children, calling them "the loves of my life."

Pink also explained how her kids influenced her creative process.

"I am a person that my life's work is to find words for my feelings and then make them sound as authentic and raw as possible -- and they just provide more feelings," she said at the time.

"I mean, I route my tour around Willow's theater production," the singer continued. "Our life is very extraordinary and complicated and they just keep me every day present and attached to my heart ... They kind of tether me back down to the Earth."