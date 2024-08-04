Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are enjoying a day out together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
During a rare public outing over the weekend, the couple were seen sitting in the stands at the Chateau de Versailles to watch the equestrian dressage individual Grand Prix freestyle on Sunday.
The couple was also spotted in the audience at Bercy Stadium Sunday to spectate the women's uneven bars final. During the event, Suni Lee took home bronze after scoring a 14.800 to edge out Belgium's Nina Derwael for the last spot on the podium.
Gosling wore sunglasses and two different baseball caps for the events while Mendes also sported sunglasses and a sun hat.
The couple appeared to be joined by their two daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, while enjoying the Olympic events.
In the last decade, Gosling had taken breaks from his Hollywood career to be with his family.
"The Fall Guy" star told Men's Health in April that Mendes and their daughters guide him.
"It always comes back to family first," Gosling said at the time. "I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."
While speaking to The Wall Street Journal in an interview published in May, Gosling shared that he has been avoiding taking roles that are going to put him in "some kind of dark place" and he prioritizes keeping his peace with his family.
"This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first," he told the outlet.