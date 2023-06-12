Sherri Shepherd's son is all grown up!
The comedian and actor-turned-talk show host shared a photo of her son Jeffrey in a Sunday Instagram post, dressed up in a suit with a white button-down shirt, blue bowtie and matching blue pocket square, and couldn't resist gushing about her 18-year-old.
"'Mom why are you crying? It's just my prom!' Watching my son put a corsage on his date's wrist and helping her into the car… whew I think I did alright! #promnight," Shepherd wrote in an accompanying caption.
- 1August 6, 2020
- 2
- 3
Shepherd, 56, has talked about her son often throughout the years and the teen even joined his mom on her show "Sherri" last October. In April, Shepherd also shared a touching tribute to Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as his mom.
"On April 22 in the midst of the worst period of my life, God gave me the best Birthday present of my son Jeffrey," Shepherd wrote on Instagram at the time. "Watching him grow up into a young man has been the greatest joy of my life. I still have no clue of what I am suppose to be doing, but I sure Love the person he is. Happy 18th Birthday Jeffrey. My Birthday will always be special because of you❤️ #sherrishepherd #happybirthday #thegreatestgift #ilovemyson #toddlertoteenager #heis18today."
Shepherd previously served as a co-host on "The View" for seven seasons. Her eponymous talk show "Sherri" premiered last September and airs daily.