"On April 22 in the midst of the worst period of my life, God gave me the best Birthday present of my son Jeffrey," Shepherd wrote on Instagram at the time. "Watching him grow up into a young man has been the greatest joy of my life. I still have no clue of what I am suppose to be doing, but I sure Love the person he is. Happy 18th Birthday Jeffrey. My Birthday will always be special because of you❤️ #sherrishepherd #happybirthday #thegreatestgift #ilovemyson #toddlertoteenager #heis18today."