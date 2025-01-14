Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow are going to be parents!
The couple announced in a joint Instagram post Tuesday that they are expecting their first child together.
Set to the song "I Get to Be the One" by JJ Heller, the post included a video of the couple walking hand in hand in a field before sharing a kiss and unveiling a sonogram of their baby to the camera.
The former Miss Universe shows off her pregnancy in a form-fitting white dress. The video ends with a note that reads, "Baby Tebow arriving this summer."
"Baby Tebow 🤍," the mom-to-be added in the caption of the post.
In an interview with People about the exciting news, Demi-Leigh Tebow -- who is now 16 weeks pregnant, according to the outlet -- said she and her husband "are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together,"
"I'm so grateful because I just couldn't imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost," she explained. "To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I'm so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together."
The retired NFL player, meanwhile, told the outlet that he and his wife are "honored for the privilege of getting the responsibility and the joy of being mom and dad."
Referring to his wife, he added, "She will be extremely loyal and loving. Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in -- and I know that she will do that as a mom, too."
Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Tebow first met in 2018, tying the knot in the model's home country of South Africa in January 2020. The couple share three dogs -- Paris, Kobe, and Chunk -- whom they often feature on their social media accounts.