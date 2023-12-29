Tom Hanks is enjoying a father-son moment this holiday season.

The actor's third child, Chester "Chet" Marlon Hanks, posted a selfie of himself and his dad together on his Instagram Tuesday.

In the photo, the father and son can be seen wrapped up in their winter clothes. Tom, 67, donned a beanie and a dark green sweater while Chet sported a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, a black hoodie with a white T-shirt underneath.

Chet, 33, simply captioned the post, "Gang."

Tom shares Chet and another son Truman Theodore, 28, with his wife, Rita Wilson. The "Forrest Gump" actor is also a parent of two other children, Colin Hanks, 45, and Elizabeth Hanks, 41, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes.

During an interview with the New York Times in 2019, Tom opened up about being a dad at a young age.

"I start thinking about mistakes I made with my own kids and not explaining things or not being there for them. Or being so preoccupied with other things that are going on in our adult world," he told the publication.

He also discussed his philosophy on parenthood.

"Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say 'I love you, there's nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?'" he said. "You offer up that to them: 'I will do anything I can possibly do in order to keep you safe.' That's it. Offer that up and then just love them."

What to know about Tom Hanks' 4 kids

Colin Lewes Hanks

Colin Hanks and Tom Hanks, attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Born on Nov. 24, 1977, in Sacramento, California, Colin is Tom's first child whom he shares with ex Lewes.

Colin followed in his dad's footsteps to be an actor and has appeared on TV and in movies including "Orange County," "Life in Pieces," "American Crime Story," "Drunk History," and "The House Bunny," among others. He also received an Emmy nomination for his role in the TV series, "Fargo."

As for his personal life, Colin tied the knot to Samantha Bryant in May 2010 and the pair share two daughters: Olivia Jane who was born in 2011 and Charlotte Bryant who was born in 2013.

Elizabeth Ann Hanks

Tom Hanks stands with his daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson as he receives the Legion d'Honneur Medal in Paris, May 19, 2016, in Paris, France. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The second child of Tom and his ex Lewes, Elizabeth was born on May 17, 1982, in Los Angeles, California. Elizabeth appeared as an extra in movies with her dad as a child.

She later began a career as a writer after graduating from Vassar College, using the moniker E.A. Hanks. Her writing has been featured in publications such as the Guardian, New York Times and Times Magazine.

In November, she teased about the release of her upcoming book on her Instagram, writing in the caption, "A project a decade in the making."

Chester "Chet" Marlon

Colin Hanks, Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Chet is Tom's third child whom he shares with his current wife, Wilson. Born on Aug. 4, 1990, in Los Angeles, Chet began to use his stage name Chet Haze to launch his music career.

Chet, who has several acting credits under his belt, has also worked together with his dad in the 2020 AppleTV+ film, "Greyhound."

He shares a daughter named Michaiah with former partner Tiffany Miles. Most known for his role in the Fox series, "Empire," Chet shared his dad's best acting advice while speaking to People Magazine in 2018.

"Show up on time, know your lines and be nice to everybody," he said.

Truman Theodore Hanks

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival, May 23, 2023, in Cannes, France. Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Truman is Tom's fourth child born on Dec. 26, 1995, in Los Angeles. A graduate of Stanford University, Truman has also pursued a career in the entertainment business.

He appeared as the younger version of his dad's character in "A Man Named Otto," a 2022 movie, produced by his mom, Wilson.

Earlier this year, Tom spoke about his experience working with his youngest child in the movie.

"It's special because, you know, I changed his diapers," Tom told People Magazine. "But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there."