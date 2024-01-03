0:28familyJanuary 3, 20241st NYC baby born in 2024 delivered by same doctor who delivered his fatherRafael Abitbul's newborn son was born on New Year's Day at the same location and with the help of the same doctor who delivered him 23 years ago.Up Next in familyHilarious grandpa gifts his 11 grandchildren Crocs with his face on themJanuary 2, 2024103-year-old woman meeting her great-granddaughter will melt your heart January 2, 2024This little boy is not a morning person, not even on Christmas morning January 2, 2024