'GMA' Deals & Steals on summer fun, Part 3

VIDEO: This 4-year-old performer is going viral with the help from her dad
2:38

This 4-year-old performer is going viral with the help from her dad

Reggie McConneaughey started recording his daughter, VanVan’s kid-friendly raps during the pandemic. Now she has her own song and a fan following.

Up Next in family

Hip Hop at 50: 2 Live Crew looks back on their battle for the First Amendment

Hip Hop at 50: 2 Live Crew looks back on their battle for the First Amendment

July 14, 2023
VIDEO: Watch this adorable toddler overcome her fear of asking for a cupcake

Watch this adorable toddler overcome her fear of asking for a cupcake

July 20, 2023
Mom turns clever solution for daughter’s recovery into her own company

Mom turns clever solution for daughter’s recovery into her own company

July 19, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.