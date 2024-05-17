0:50familyGood NewsMay 17, 2024Army sergeant surprises his sister on her wedding day Helena Morgan said she was "totally surprised" when her brother, U.S. Army Sgt. William Watson, flew across the country to walk her down the aisle for her big day. Up Next in familyGroom surprises bride with rendition of 'I'm Just Ken' at weddingMay 15, 2024This golden retriever made adorable entrance as ring bearer at his owner's weddingApril 26, 2024Photographer dad teams up with 9-year-old daughter for wedding photography session April 10, 2024