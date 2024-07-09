0:17TikTok/@bradeykingfamilyParentingJuly 9, 2024Baby sees mom on TV for 1st time and has the biggest smileBradey King, a sports multimedia journalist at Denver7 News, was reporting on TV when her daughter had the best reaction to watching mom.Up Next in familyGypsy Rose Blanchard gets emotional talking about slain mom during pregnancy newsJuly 9, 2024Dad adorably helps his toddlers choose their outfits for a lunch dateJuly 9, 2024This baby on a flight became besties with the passengers behind herJuly 9, 2024