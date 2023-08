Little boy 'savors the moment' after trying cheese dip at restaurant

Little boy 'savors the moment' after trying cheese dip at restaurant

Little boy 'savors the moment' after trying cheese dip at restaurant

Little boy 'savors the moment' after trying cheese dip at restaurant

Little boy 'savors the moment' after trying cheese dip at restaurant

3-year-old Brock was in heaven after trying the dip, and we can relate.