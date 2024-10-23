1:00Maclin Photo + FilmfamilyOctober 23, 2024Bride surprises dad by wearing late mother's wedding dress for ceremonyGrace Mixon didn't tell her dad she was wearing her late mom's dress until their first look the day of the wedding.Up Next in familyWatch this cute moment when the big sister and baby brother meet for the 1st timeOctober 23, 2024This toddler is in awe of a scary Halloween decoration that she thinks is Peppa PigOctober 23, 2024Husband does interpretive dance to help distract wife during laborOctober 21, 2024