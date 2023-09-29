1:09At the brink of the 'child care cliff'familyParentingSeptember 29, 2023At the brink of the 'child care cliff'Tomorrow marks the day funding for child care centers ends, meaning thousands of facilities risk shutting down.Up Next in familyFamily marks 5 years since Kierra Coles’ disappearanceSeptember 27, 2023Boy wears extraterrestrial abduction costume, and gives convincing performanceSeptember 29, 2023Neurodivergent husky walks with a prance and inspires people around the worldSeptember 27, 2023