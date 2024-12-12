0:50TikTok/@melissabeeler2familyDecember 12, 2024Buddy the Elf spotted in NYC — Oh, wait, that's just a husband accepting wife's dareChristmas couple goals: You dress up as Buddy the Elf, and I film it while laughing at you.Up Next in familyThe story behind viral video of a mom in hospice dancing at her son's weddingDecember 12, 2024 This dad was truly the star of the show for his daughter's Eras Tour birthday partyDecember 11, 2024This car-obsessed toddler can name an impressive number of modelsDecember 11, 2024