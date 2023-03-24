Shop these bestselling vacuums to kick-start your spring cleaning!

VIDEO: Formerly conjoined twin goes home 2 months after surgery
1:20

Formerly conjoined twin goes home 2 months after surgery

JamieLynn Finley, who is now 5 months old, was discharged two months after undergoing a successful separation surgery from her sister AmieLynn, who is expected to go home in about a month.

Up Next in family

Genius dog helps parents raise twins by grabbing milk, blankets, diapers and toys

Genius dog helps parents raise twins by grabbing milk, blankets, diapers and toys

March 20, 2023
VIDEO: The story behind viral video of nephew surprising his aunt with a portrait

The story behind viral video of nephew surprising his aunt with a portrait

March 23, 2023
VIDEO: Jennie Baranczyk's daughter has best reactions watching mom's team in March Madness

Jennie Baranczyk's daughter has best reactions watching mom's team in March Madness

March 22, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.