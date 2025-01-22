0:48familyParentingJanuary 22, 2025Dad and 3-year-old daughter go viral for dancing their hearts out to ‘Despacito’Mom Jade Skluzacek captured the video, which she said was a “normal occurrence” in their house, saying her daughter is a mini version of her husband.Up Next in familyLittle girl struggles with 'motherhood'January 22, 2025Mom goes viral for story about son who loves obscure toy more than Christmas present January 16, 2025Mom crushes 'Squid Game' season 2 gonggi challengeJanuary 14, 2025