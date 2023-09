Dad breaks down in tears when he realizes grandson is named after him

Dad breaks down in tears when he realizes grandson is named after him

Dad breaks down in tears when he realizes grandson is named after him

Dad breaks down in tears when he realizes grandson is named after him

Dad breaks down in tears when he realizes grandson is named after him

Carly Kriser kept her son’s name a secret until he was born, and told her dad while he was holding him in his arms at the hospital.