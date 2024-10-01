1:46familyWeddingsOctober 1, 2024Dad makes 12-hour trek to attend daughter’s wedding after HeleneWhat would normally be a two-hour drive from South Carolina to Tennessee turned into a seven-hour car ride and five-hour walk after Helene made the roads impassable for this dad.Up Next in familyMoney Monday: Debunking wedding money mythsSeptember 30, 2024Wife shows 'glow up' of husband participating in the fun 'girlfriend effect' trendSeptember 30, 2024'Don't tell daddy': 3-year-old steals and hides dad's cash September 30, 2024