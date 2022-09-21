'GMA' Deals & Steals on Lara's fab finds for home and kitchen

VIDEO: Deaf family of four shares the joy of teaching their kids ASL
2:30

Deaf family of four shares the joy of teaching their kids ASL

Estafani and Oscar, who run the 'That Deaf Family' TikTok account, have two deaf children and say 'it’s a blessing to share their culture together.'

