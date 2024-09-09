0:54familyDisneySeptember 9, 2024Disneyland's Bo Peep and Woody share touching moment, signing with boy who is deaf The "Toy Story" characters each gave Luca a long hug and then signed to him. “It was a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion,” his mom said. Up Next in familyBaby communicates with her grandparents in sign languageJuly 16, 2024Brilliant corgi taught herself sign language when her dad married someone deafJuly 11, 20241-year-old communicates adorably with sister who is deafJune 18, 2024