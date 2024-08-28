3:14familyEducationAugust 28, 2024What to know about the epidemic of absenteeism"GMA" looks at school attendance and the epidemic of absenteeism on the rise since the pandemic, which puts millions of American children at risk of falling behind.Up Next in familyOakland school district switches to electric school bus fleetAugust 27, 2024'Move-in Day Mafia' supports HBCU students experiencing financial hardshipAugust 25, 20248 sisters share fun tradition of singing this song at their weddingsAugust 27, 2024