0:52TikTok/@bekidafamilyPetsMarch 25, 2025Family surprises dad with puppy after he loses his momThomas Kelly's family wanted to bring some cheer back into his life after his mom died a few months ago and decided a puppy would be the perfect way to surprise him.Up Next in family3-year-old tries raw cacao thinking it's chocolateMarch 21, 2025Grandmother accidentally records granddaughter's first steps and it's magicalMarch 19, 2025Toddler yells for 'Bobby' but family doesn't know anyone with that nameMarch 19, 2025