Little girl has best reaction to seeing her dad after day care

Little girl has best reaction to seeing her dad after day care

Little girl has best reaction to seeing her dad after day care

Little girl has best reaction to seeing her dad after day care

Little girl has best reaction to seeing her dad after day care

Da’rius Morman filmed the moment he went to pick up his 3-year-old daughter from day care and she greeted him with an adorable cheer and dance.