Girl runs to hug navy dad when he returns from deployment

Girl runs to hug navy dad when he returns from deployment

Girl runs to hug navy dad when he returns from deployment

Girl runs to hug navy dad when he returns from deployment

Girl runs to hug navy dad when he returns from deployment

Allix Bolton filmed her daughter, who had been "anxiously waiting" for her father to return to the Marine Corps Air Station in Japan, embracing her dad upon his arrival.