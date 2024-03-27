0:36familyMarch 27, 2024Little girl has sweetest reaction to hearing dad’s voiceAmanda Burritt's daughter Emma has a hearing impairment. The little girl's face lit up after she realized her father had returned home from a work trip.Up Next in family13 protesters arrested near Supreme Court before abortion pill hearingMarch 26, 2024Family copies everything baby does at the dinner table and it’s hilariousMarch 26, 2024Niece gets some help from her dancing uncle at her school talent showMarch 26, 2024