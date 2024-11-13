0:50TikTok/@cray4corriefamilyGood NewsNovember 13, 2024Granddaughter reminds 80-year-old grandmother with dementia how beautiful she is"This woman played a major role in shaping the way I think of myself," Corrie Sterling-Mundy wrote on TikTok. "Now, it's my turn to remind her in moments of doubt."Up Next in familyWatch this brother help his little sister get dressedNovember 11, 2024Will this 78-year-old grandpa pass the vibe check?November 8, 202497-year-old grandmother meets adorable grandchildNovember 7, 2024