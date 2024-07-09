0:14YouTube/Gypsy Rose BlanchardfamilyParentingJuly 9, 2024Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets emotional talking about slain mom during pregnancy newsGypsy Rose Blanchard posted about her pregnancy with her 1st child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, on her YouTube account.Up Next in familyDad adorably helps his toddlers choose their outfits for a lunch dateJuly 9, 2024This baby on a flight became besties with the passengers behind herJuly 9, 2024Mom makes Disney height chart to mark daughter's growth by which rides she can rideJuly 8, 2024