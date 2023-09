The intense way this kid eats popcorn at the movie theater is blowing our minds

The intense way this kid eats popcorn at the movie theater is blowing our minds

The intense way this kid eats popcorn at the movie theater is blowing our minds

The intense way this kid eats popcorn at the movie theater is blowing our minds

The intense way this kid eats popcorn at the movie theater is blowing our minds

“In the middle of trying to teach him movie etiquette,” dad Keith Dorsey captioned this hilarious video, which features his son scarfing down popcorn like there’s no tomorrow.