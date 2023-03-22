'GMA3' Deals & Steals to spruce up for spring

VIDEO: Jennie Baranczyk's daughter has best reactions watching mom's team in March Madness
0:14

Jennie Baranczyk's daughter has best reactions watching mom's team in March Madness

Jordi Baranczyk, daughter of Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk, might be her mom's biggest fan.

