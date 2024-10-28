1:33familyEducationOctober 28, 2024'Thank you, Jesus!': Mom rejoices after daughter passes New York bar examAfter a moment of total disbelief, Ayale William’s mom, Melrose Cambell, couldn’t stop singing in happiness for her daughter’s milestone accomplishment.Up Next in familyThis family dressed as Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for HalloweenOctober 28, 2024The sweet reason why this grandpa makes vlogs to stay connected with his grandkidsOctober 25, 202411-year-old author publishes book inspired by amputee brother October 25, 2024