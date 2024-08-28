2:03TikTok/@taviawadefamilyEducationAugust 28, 2024Kindergarten teacher pens emotional poem for parents dropping kids off at schoolWhen Tavia Wade dropped her twin girls off at kindergarten for the first time, she received a poem attached to a pack of tissues. Then, the tears started flowing.Up Next in family8 sisters share fun tradition of singing this song at their weddingsAugust 27, 2024Baby adorably refuses to let go of Donald DuckAugust 27, 2024Mom has sweetest reaction when family surprises her on a birthday trip to JamaicaAugust 26, 2024