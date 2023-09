'Until we meet again:' Sisters in their 90s share their final goodbye

'Until we meet again:' Sisters in their 90s share their final goodbye

'Until we meet again:' Sisters in their 90s share their final goodbye

'Until we meet again:' Sisters in their 90s share their final goodbye

'Until we meet again:' Sisters in their 90s share their final goodbye

Barbara Carolan, 94, and sister Shirley, 89, live across the country from one another and anticipated this would be the last trip either of them could make.