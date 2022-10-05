Digital Deals on fall fun: 50% off YUMMIE apparel, PURPOSE jewelry and more

VIDEO: Military husband returns home to surprise pregnant wife
1:15

Military husband returns home to surprise pregnant wife

Capt. Harold Leroy Rahming of the U.S. Army National Guard came home after serving three months in Iraq to be with his wife Cara for the birth of their first child.

