Mom, dad and newborn twins all share the same birthday

Mom, dad and newborn twins all share the same birthday

Mom, dad and newborn twins all share the same birthday

Mom, dad and newborn twins all share the same birthday

Mom, dad and newborn twins all share the same birthday

Aug. 18 will forever be a day to celebrate in epic proportions for Scierra Blair, José Ervin Jr. and their twins Aŕia and José III.