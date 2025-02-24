1:01TikTok/@findfoodfreedomfamilyParentingFebruary 24, 2025Mom explains why she pays her toddler to napSam Previte, a mom of two known as Find Food Freedom on TikTok, said she went multiple weekends with her 2-year-old who refused to take a nap. Then, the "nap fairy" was born and the naps began.Up Next in familyWhat should you do if your child doesn't want to eat? Bubbie answersFebruary 20, 2025Father saves son after suffering cardiac arrest — here’s what you can learn from itFebruary 20, 2025Little girl's love for Elphaba in 'Wicked' is 'unlimited'February 18, 2025