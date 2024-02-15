1:49familyParentingFebruary 15, 2024Why this mom preps dinner for her family at 3 p.m. Australian mom Aimee Connor said she starts prepping dinner for her family at 3 p.m. to avoid unhealthy snacking and more time for activities later in the day. Up Next in familyLittle girl adorably tries to convince her dad to make mac-and-cheese for dinnerJanuary 31, 2024Adorable dad takes on role of sassy cashier while playing with daughter February 14, 2024Navy sailor reunites with sister after 9-month deployment February 13, 2024