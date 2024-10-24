0:52Courtesy of Children’s Hospital New OrleansfamilyHalloweenOctober 24, 2024NICU babies get all dressed up in Taylor Swift-inspired outfits for HalloweenStaff at the Children's Hospital New Orleans NICU dressed up the babies in honor of Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts in New Orleans.Up Next in familyDad shares an adorable moment teaching his 2-year-old daughter to play golf October 24, 2024'You're not responsible for Mommy's feelings': Toddler's mirror talk goes viralOctober 24, 2024Watch this cute moment when the big sister and baby brother meet for the 1st timeOctober 23, 2024