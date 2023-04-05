'GMA3' Deals & Steals for comfort

VIDEO:
0:24

Olympian beats other parents in race at son's school sports day

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce didn't plan to participate but changed her mind after noticing her "teammates" needed some help!

