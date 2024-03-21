1:45familyParentingMarch 21, 2024Omaha nurses adopt premature baby they cared for in NICUWhen baby Ella was born at only 23 weeks old, Drew and Taylor Deras both cared for her in their hospital’s NICU. Nearly 3 years later, they officially became her adoptive parents. Up Next in familyGranddaughter helps grandfather reunite with childhood best friend after 77 yearsMarch 20, 2024Mom teaches her son about consent using a ‘body language game’ March 20, 2024Watch this girl's hilarious reaction when she learns she's going to see Taylor SwiftMarch 19, 2024