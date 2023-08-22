Parents navigate challenges and costs of child care

4:08familyParentingAugust 22, 2023Parents navigate challenges and costs of child careThe cost of child care is on the rise in the U.S., up more than 14% over the last five years with the average cost per child at almost $11,000 per year.Up Next in familyMore states turning to 4-day school weeks to address teacher shortagesMarch 10, 2023Baby gives mom hilarious side-eye after she calls him out for being dramaticAugust 22, 2023Family takes 96-year-old grandfather to visit his hometown in Ireland August 21, 2023